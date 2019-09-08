Jethmalani expressed his views fearlessly: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of eminent jurist and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday, and hailed him as a lawyer who had made rich contributions to the country's judiciary. Vijayan, in a Facebook post, remembered Jethmalani as a person who had expressed his views strongly and fearlessly in and outside the Parliament.

"Jethmalani, who was ranked among the topnotch lawyers of the country, was always ready to conduct public interest litigation cases for free," the Chief Minister said. Jethmalani, who fought some of the most difficult criminal cases and defended the accused in the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi assassination cases, passed away on Sunday at the age of 95.

The veteran, who was not keeping well for a few months, breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)