International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

British man among two held at IGI airport for using fake ticket for entry

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-09-2019 17:39 IST
British man among two held at IGI airport for using fake ticket for entry

Two persons, including a British national, were apprehended in separate incidents by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using fake tickets to enter the terminal area, an official said on Sunday. The two were apprehended on Saturday.

In the first incident, Raj Dhonota was apprehended when he was leaving Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said. According to the official, Dhonota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London for entering the terminal to see off his wife and son.

In the second incident, Ubaid Lal was apprehended for the same offence. Lal used a cancelled ticket to Srinagar to enter the terminal and drop his mother, the official said.

Both Dhonota and Lal have been handed over to police and booked for criminal trespass, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019