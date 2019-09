Kalraj Mishra, who has been named as the next governor of Rajasthan, arrived here on Sunday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Speaker CP Joshi received Mishra at the state hanger.

He was given a guard of honour on arrival. Mishra then headed to the Raj Bhavan, where he will be sworn-in on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)