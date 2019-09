A teenage boy was arrested onSunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl inBhopal, a police official said

Accused Jai Badlani lured the girl to his home onFriday and undressed her, but did not commit rape, he said

"The girl lives in the neighbourhood," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)