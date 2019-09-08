UP: Woman killed, sister grievously injured in road accident

A 21-year-old woman was killed and her sister seriously injured when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Faizabad national highway. The deceased has been identified as Neha, they said.

The two sisters, residents of Sant Kabir Nagar, were coming from Gorakhpur district. Their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle when they reached near Semra village, Superintendent of Police Brajesh Singh said. "Neha died on spot. Her elder sister, Sneha, was seriously injured. She has been hospitalised," he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and a case registered in this regard, the police said.

