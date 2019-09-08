'91 per cent of Kashmir Valley region free from any day-time restrictions'

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said official sources in the government of India. "91 per cent of Kashmir valley is free from any day time restrictions, while all of Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions," said sources.

Adding that telephone and mobile communications have been restarted in the majority of the regions, the sources added, "All landlines are functional. Mobile facility restored in all districts of Jammu and Ladakh division and in Kupwara district of Kashmir." The administration is also going to launch the biggest ever recruitment drive in the two Union territories to fill up close to 50,000 positions lying vacant in the government sector.

The information has come almost a month after the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre, in August, had also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The sources also added that there were hardly any instances of violence reported from the Valley region and the minuscule number of protests which took place were handled by the police without any significant damage to life and property. "The situation has remained peaceful across the Kashmir valley. There has been no incident of major violence. Not even a single live bullet has been fired. There has been no loss of life. Some protests have been handled by local police while exercising full restraint," the government sources said.

All primary, middle and high schools are running with improved performance while the banks and ATMs are functioning normally in the region. They also said that the administration has set up a media centre to enable both the local and national media houses to cover events in the region.

A media centre has also been set up in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the media to cover events in the region. While regular press briefings are being held, over 400 press passes have been issued, the majority to local journalists. "All mainstream newspapers are being printed. Satellite channels and cable TV networks are operational," the sources said. " The full focus is on returning the situation to normalcy. Some remaining restrictions on the communications and preventive detentions remain with a view to maintaining public law and order. These restrictions are being reviewed continuously and being eased by local administration based on the ground situation," they added. (ANI)

