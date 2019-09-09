MP: Rescue operations underway in Bhopal after man jumps off bridge

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) is currently undertaking search and rescue operations to locate a 25-year-old man who allegedly jumped off the Bhadbhada bridge here on Sunday.

"The witnesses have confirmed that a man jumped off the Bhadbhada bridge at 5 pm on Sunday. As soon as the police reached out to SDERF, our seniors directed our team to come here," Kapil Nagar, Company Commander, SDERF Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal unit) told ANI.

"We continuously conducted rescue operations till 9 pm yesterday and have resumed operations from 6 am in the morning today. Our team is conducting rescue operations through deep-diving. The flow of the water is quite high and the bed of the water body is full of mud hence the search operation is tough," he added. His claims were reiterated by deep diver Balasahab Khiste. (ANI)

