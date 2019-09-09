Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL6 AS-NEDA-CONRAD Take NE into confidence on Citizenship Bill: Meghalaya CM to Shah Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday told Union Home Minster Amit Shah that the Northeast has fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and urged him to take all the states of the region into confidence before bringing in the legislation again.

CAL8 AS-NEDA-ZORAMTHANGA (R) Political parties supporting CAB on verge of suicide: Mizoram CM Guwahati: Requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the Northeast from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that all political parties that supported the contentious bill are on the "verge of suicide". CAL9 AS-NEDA-RIO Citizenship Bill will change demography of NE: Nagaland CM Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said the "highly controversial" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will change the demography of the Northeast, if it is implemented by the Centre.

CES4 AS-SHAH-KAMAKHYA Amit Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya temple Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hill here and sought blessings from the presiding deity. CES8 WB-METRO-LD-WOMAN Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks Kolkata: Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on Monday morning after a woman, in her mid-twenties, jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)