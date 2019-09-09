Ailing CPI(M) leader Tarigami admitted to AIIMS

CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who was under house arrest in Srinagar for 35 days, was shifted to AIIMS here on Monday for cardiac treatment following the Supreme Court order, officials said. The 72-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir MLA was brought from Srinagar under police escort and admitted to the premier medical institute, where he will remain in detention under the guard of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Tarigami, who is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee, has a history of cardiac problem. He had informed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury last week about pain in his chest. The meeting had taken place on the Supreme Court order, which had also directed Yechury to file an affidavit after meeting Tarigami.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday said Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he is under house arrest." He was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer had said the shifting will be done following consultations between doctors at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and AIIMS. "Having perused the report submitted by the petitioner (Yechury) pursuant to the order of this court, dated August 28, we are of the view that immediate steps should be taken to shift Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami to the AIIMS, New Delhi.

Besides mentioning Tarigami's health condition in the affidavit, Yechury also referred to other issues that have arisen in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)