Authorities formulate evacuation plan for border residents in J-K's Rajouri

A plan has been formulated to evacuate people living along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district during heavy firing and shelling from across the border, officials said on Monday. Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed and 24 people injured in over 200 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army since July this year, striking fear among border residents, they said.

"We have formulated an evacuation plan (for shifting of the border people to safer places in case of heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan troops)," Noushera tehsildar Babu Ram said. "If border shelling intensifies, we will evacuate people to safer places under the plan," he said.

In the past two days, two houses were fully damaged, four partially damaged and four animals were killed in shelling and firing by the Pakistan army, Ram added.

