Two held for cheating students under guise of arranging MBBS

A 45-year-old man and a woman were on Monday arrested here for allegedly cheating students after collecting money from them on the pretext of providing them MBBS seats in management quota, police said on Monday. They allegedly cheated students of several crores of rupees, they said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the man, who earlier worked as a lecturer in a local college here, started one institute promising students that he will arrange medical seats in management quota in different medical colleges while the woman was working as a receptionist at the institute, police said. In some cases, they made the parents of the students believe and collected the fee amount as well as donation from them for the five-year period, police said.

As of now three cases were registered against the duo, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)