Gilchrist interacts with DU students

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 20:49 IST
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist on Monday accompanied a delegation of University of Wollongong to the Delhi University. The delegation from UOW, Australia was led by its vice-chancellor Professor Paul Wellings.

They discussed about future collaboration between UOW and DU in specific areas of Market, Business Studies, Science and Technology and Law. Gilchrist addressed the students of the varsity who had got admission on the basis of their excellence in cricket and other sports. The meeting ended with the mutual resolve to strengthen the academic ties and research between the two universities.

COUNTRY : India
