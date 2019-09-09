Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements for Muharram

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements in view of Tazia processions that will be taken out across the city on Tuesday on the occassion of Muharram, police said on Monday. Anjuman Taaziadaran organisation will take out their procession during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The Tazias will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through several routes such as Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place and will reach Karbala on Tuesday at around 6 pm, police added. According to the advisory, commuters going to the New Delhi Railway Station particularly in the evening should leave in advance and avoid Connaught Place and instead reach Ajmeri Gate through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Bus services will be affected at the time of the processions and some of the services may be terminated depending on the movement of the processions, it said. "There is a likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic, therefore, the general public and motorists are advised to avoid the mentioned routes and follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted all along the routes of procession to avoid inconvenience and also follow the updates by Delhi Traffic Police on Social Media platforms like Facebook and Twitter," the advisory stated.

Another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj area in north Delhi at around 1 pm on Tuesday and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti before merging with the main procession at Chelmsford Road, the officials said. The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly. On Tuesday from 9 am onwards 'Alam and Taboot' procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 pm, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)