Criminal escapes from police station, cops punished

In a stern action for laxity which led to escape of a dreaded criminal from Alwar's Behror police station, two head constables were on Monday terminated, one deputy SP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended and remaining staff of the police station shunted to police lines. DGP Bhupendra Singh said head constables Ramavtar and Vijaypal were terminated from the service after a preliminary inquiry found them guilty of severe laxity.

Deputy SP Janesh Tanwar, SHO Sugan Singh, head constable Sunil and constable Krishna Kumar were suspended. Another deputy SP Ramjilal was removed from the current posting and was put under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Remaining 69 policemen of the Behror police station were shunted to the police lines. A team of Behror police station had caught the criminal Vikram Gurjar alias Papla on Thursday night with Rs. 31.90 in cash and placed in under detention.

Papla's accomplices attacked Behror police station, opened fire and got him free from the lock-up and decamped. Police have arrested two persons involved in the firing and his escape.

