Maharashtra: Man arrested in Navi Mumbai for killing sister-in-law and nephew

Kamothe Police on Monday arrested a man for killing his 22-year-old sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew in Kamothe Sector 34 in Navi Mumbai.

ANI Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kamothe Police on Monday arrested a man for killing his 22-year-old sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew in Kamothe Sector 34 in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the victims, Jaishree Chavan and Avinash Chavan were hit by a heavy object in the head by the accused, Suresh Chavan.

"The accused continued to stay in the flat after committing the murder. We arrested him at the premises last night after the victim's younger brother called the police because she was not answering the door," according to a police statement. The police further stated that an ongoing family feud could be the motive behind the crime.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
