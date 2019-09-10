International Development News
12-year-old girl drowns in river in Rajasthan

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 10-09-2019 17:06 IST
A minor girl drowned while taking a bath in a river in Rajsamand district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Kelwa area of the district, they said.

The victim and two others had gone to the river to bathe when they accidentally ventured into deep water, officials said. They raised an alarm, following which locals managed to rescue Karina (17) and Sheetal (18) but 12-year-old Sunakshi drowned, they said.

Her body was fished out later and handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination, the police added.

COUNTRY : India
