Sahitya Akademi to celebrate Rajasthani poet Kanhaiyalal Sethia's birth centenary

Author of many famous poems like "Dharti Dhoran Ri" and "Pathal Pithal", Rajasthani poet Kanhaiyalal Sethia will be remembered on his birth centenary at his birthplace in Sujangarh, Rajasthan . Organised by Sahitya Akademi in association with Marudesh Sansthan, the two-day event, which starts from Wednesday, will witness discussions on Sethia's life, his efforts to put Rajasthani language on the country's cultural map and his contribution to the field of poetry.

Born on September 11 in 1919, Sethia, who in his 70-years of writing life produced 14 books in Rajasthani and 18 in Hindi, was honoured with the Sahatiya Akademi award for his collection of poetry "Lilatamsa" in 1976. He was also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2004. "He was known for his participation in the freedom struggle through his strong-worded poetry against British rulers, for which he had to face court trials also.

"His life was marked with social work, poetry, and philanthropy. In his entire life he worked to get Rajasthani a Constitutional recognition, which still remains his unfulfilled wish," Ghanshyam Nath Kachhawa, chairperson, Marudesh Sansthan, told PTI. Senior poet and critic Aidan Singh Bhati, poet Vinod Swami and Jagdish Giri along with writer Sanju Shrimali will be among several noted people delivering lectures during the event.

The event will be attended by K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi; Arjun Deo Charan, director, National School of Drama; and poet-journalist Madhu Acharya Ashawadi.

