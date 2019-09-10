Sawant playing with sentiments of thousands of unemployed Goan youth: Goa State President

Goa State Congress President, Girish Chodankar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for withdrawing all advertisements issued by various departments for filling up vacancies and stated his decision as 'an act of playing with the sentiments of thousands of unemployed Goan youth'. In a statement, Chodankar said, "Sawant's directions to withdraw all advertisements issued by various departments for filling up vacancies is nothing but an act of playing with the sentiments of thousands of unemployed Goan youth and the emotions of their parents and dependents."

"The government only used the bait of jobs to lure unemployed youth of Goa in the last two years, while keeping an eye on the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The truth is BJP is not interested to provide employment to anyone with government jobs," he added. Goa State Congress chief also stated that the Government is trying to divert the attention of the people with false propaganda of nationalism and patriotism.

"The BJP government has pushed the Goan economy into the debt trap and they don't have money even to pay in time to the needy beneficiaries of social welfare schemes", he added. Chodankar further lambasted BJP for making 'false promises' to the mining dependents for the resumption of mining and termed it as another 'gimmick' in line with other fake promises given by their central leaders.

Launching an attack on Union Minister Amit Shah, Chodankar said: "Shah himself has gone on record stating that 'BJP promises are Jumlas'." Stressing on the current economic slowdown issue, Chodankar said that, the BJP Government at Centre and State have completely failed on the economic front and their faulty policies have resulted in the collapse of various sectors.

"It is high time that the people of Goa realise the dirty tricks of the BJP Government. The Congress Party will fight for the rights of the common man and will expose the misdeeds of the Government," Chodankar asserted. The Congress Party also cautioned the Government against playing with the sentiments of the people of Goa, especially with the livelihood of the youth as it could lead to unprecedented unrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)