Digvijaya Singh faces backlash over Muharram tweet

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday faced a backlash from social media users and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain after he "saluted" Muslims on the "auspicious" occasion of Muharram. Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the 7th century.

It is considered one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar. In a tweet, Singh said, "Our salute to all the Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Muharram." In response, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "@ digvijaya_28 ji, today is a day of sorrow. You don't even know that, Digvijaya ji."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)