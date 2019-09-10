8k cops, 169 CCTV cameras, drones for Pune Ganpati immersions

More than 8000 personnel will be deployed, apart from 169 CCTV cameras and drones, as part of the security apparatus for Ganpati immersions in Pune, police commissioner K Venkatesham said on Tuesday. Ganpati idols will be immersed on Thursday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, with processions expected to begin from 10 am, said police.

"Around 8000 personnel, including those from the State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Team, Striking Force, Riot Control Team and BDDS, will be deployed," Venkatesham said. Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said the entire route of the immersion across the city has been divided into sectors, each of which will be headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy CP.

Seventeen main roads will be closed during the immersion and the police's website will provide live updates, said DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh. Only two music bands per Ganpati mandal will be allowed, an official said, adding 87 such 'dhol-tasha' troupes have so far been given permission..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)