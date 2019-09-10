129 kg mephedrone worth Rs 51 cr seized in Mumbai, 5 arrested

In one of the biggest drug hauls in Mumbai, the Anti-Terrorism Squad seized 129 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 51 crore in the illicit market from five people, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The seizure was made in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday based on a tip-off that two people would arrive at a bus-stand in suburban Bhandup to sell the contraband, ATS deputy commissioner of police Vikram Deshmane told PTI.

"A search of the duo yielded 9 kg of mephedrone. Their interrogation led us to three more people from whom we seized 120 kg of the drug. The total value of the drug is Rs 51.6 crore. We also seized Rs 1.04 crore cash from them," he added. "Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused used advanced technology and high quality chemicals to produce mephedrone in large quantities. Searches are continuing at the factories where it is suspected that the drugs were being manufactured," he said.

"We are checking on their client base, which may include college students and affluent class," the IPS officer said. All the accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further probe into what might be among the biggest drug networks in the metropolis continued, Deshmane said.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug, known as 'meow meow' among various other code-names in peddlers' street lingo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)