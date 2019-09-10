NeverGiveUp: DMRC installs huge hoarding at metro museum to raise awareness on mental health

As part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about sound mental health, the Delhi Metro authorities on Tuesday installed a hoarding at the metro museum to encourage people to brave through psychologically difficult period instead of giving up on life. The hoarding was installed on the World Suicide Prevention Day which seeks to bring awareness on the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

"As part of our ongoing campaign '#NeverGiveUp', which began in April, we have been raising awareness on mental health issues so that people do not take the extreme step and instead soldier on in their life even during tough times," a senior DMRC official said. Several commuters, from young to old, have committed suicide in the last few months by jumping in front of moving trains at metro stations.

The most recent case being of a 26-year-old woman who had killed herself by jumping in front of a moving train at the Model Town metro station of the Yellow Line on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Sonakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj, had left a suicide note at the spot which said that no one should be held responsible for her action, police had said.

"A panel has been installed at DMRC's Metro Museum at Patel Chowk metro station to promote our #NeverGiveUp campaign to raise awareness about sound mental health and encourage people to be brave," the official said. The hoarding will be on display at the museum for the rest of the month, he said.

It depicts one hand reaching out to another with the caption -- 'Your story may seem like it has come to a pause, but it will continue.' -- displayed in a corner. One hand's wrist also has a heart and a quotation mark drawn on it. The DMRC on Tuesday also tweeted another poster that depicts one hand reaching out to another with the message: 'Let us be kind and be a helping hand for each other'.

On Monday, it had put up a poster on Twitter as part of the campaign, bearing an image of a woman and a message -- 'It is okay to have bad days, but more importantly, remember that it is okay to ask for help. #NeverGiveUp'.

