Three days after boat capsizes, bodies of 2 missing men found

Three days after a boat capsized in river Brahmani in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, the ODRAF and fire personnel on Tuesday recovered two bodies while another person was still missing, police said. The rescue team on Tuesday recovered bodies of Ramnath Sahu (48) and Nijay Nayak (37) from the river while the body of another person identified as Biswajit Acharya was fished out earlier, said Anand Dung Dung, the inspector-in-charge of Perjung police station.

Four persons went missing after being swept away when a boat carrying them capsized in river Brahmani on Saturday night, the police said adding that the mishap took place near Khadagprasad under Motanga police station limit. Though there were nine-person in the country boat, five men could swim ashore while four others remained missing.

The district administration had launched the search and rescue operation since Saturday. Personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel were engaged in search and rescue opetration, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)