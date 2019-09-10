Illegal hoardings: Ghaziabad administration plans action against violators

The district administration will take strict action against those responsible for putting up illegal hoardings, an official said here on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey has ordered government departments and all civic bodies in the district to survey the hoardings creating traffic hazards.

He has instructed the government departments to provide a list of the companies in the district. Under the campaign, the traffic police and the regional transport office have been asked to identify the roads narrowed by hoardings.

"The policy has been drafted keeping in mind the environment and traffic safety. The companies who have illegally displayed signboards at bus shelters, public parks and toilets without due permission would be taken to task," the district magistrate said.

