Former KDMC mayor dies of ARDS, pneumonia

Former Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation mayor Kalyani Patil died on Tuesday due to organ failure and septic shock with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hospital authorities said. Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and mayor between 2013-15, was 48 and is survived by her husband, son and daughter.

In a release, Jupiter Hospital said, "Kalyani Patil was admitted on August 14 with respiratory failure due to pneumonia. She was diagnosed with H1N1 infection. Her condition was critical due to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) affecting her lungs." "Despite all efforts, she succumbed to her illness due to multi-organ failure and septic shock with ARDS," it added. PTI COR BNM BNM.

