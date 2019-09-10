Elgaar case: Pune cops search Noida house of DU professor Hany Babu

The Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu in Uttar Pradesh's Noida city in connection with its probe into the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links, according to officials. Pune Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar said no arrest was made during the search operation at 45-year-old Babu's house in Sector 78 of Noida, adjoining the national capital. Babu teaches English at the Delhi University.

"We have conducted a search operation at Babu's residence in Noida in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune," Pawar said, adding that police have recovered some electronic devices. The case was registered in 2018 under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging or attempting to wage war against government), 124A (sedition), among others.

The Noida Police also confirmed that only search and seizure operation was conducted at his residence. "Video recording of whole proceedings was done, reasons for search were explained to him in English, a copy of seizure panchnama was given with his due acknowledgement," Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The Pune Police team comprised a senior crime branch officer and cyber experts besides Pawar, the investigation officer in the case, while the Noida Police provided logistical support, he added. The details of seizure were not available immediately.

The Elgaar conclave was held at historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. According to police, speeches made at the conclave aggravated the caste violence around Koregaon Bhima village in the district on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Police have so far arrested nine people in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)