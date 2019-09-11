International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Militant killed in encounter in Baramulla

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 11-09-2019 13:33 IST
Militant killed in encounter in Baramulla

Image Credit: ANI

A militant was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militant was killed in a brief encounter in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is awaited. The encounter broke out when security forces, on a specific information, launched a search and cordon operation in the town to flush out hiding militant, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019