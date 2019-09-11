One Stop Centre inaugurated in Mizoram's Serchhip

A 'One Stop Centre' for women in need of help was inaugurated at the office of the deputy commissioner of Mizoram's Serchhip district on Wednesday. The centre was inaugurated by the additional deputy commissioner in the district headquarters town of Serchhip.

One Stop Centres (OSCs) are being established across the country, under the initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, to provide integrated support and assitance under one roof to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces in phased manner. "Women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, education status, marital status, race and culture will be facilitated with support and redressal," an official statement said.

Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence due to attempted sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, acid attacks or witch-hunting, who have reached out or been referred to the OSC, would be provided with specialised services, the statement said..

