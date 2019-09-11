Sukhender Reddy elected chairman of T'gana Legislative Council

Former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy was unanimously elected chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council on Wednesday. Deputy Chairman of the Council Nethi Vidyasagar announced Reddy's unanimous election on the floor of the House.

His candidature was supported by members of the ruling TRS, AIMIM and others. Reddy was accompanied to the Chair by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and other ministers, Congress member T Jeevan Reddy, BJP's N Ramachander Rao and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri of AIMIM.

Prashant Reddy, several other ministers and members hailed Sukhender Reddy's election and expressed confidence that he would excel in his new role as Chairman of the Council. Recalling that Sukhender Reddy started his political career as a Gram Panchayat ward member, Prashant Reddy hoped the new Chairman's 40-year-long political experience would help him in running the upper house of the legislature with aplomb.

Born into an agricultural family in 1954 in Nalgonda district, Sukhender Reddy started his political career as a Panchayat ward member in 1981 and went on to serve as Zilla Parishad member and also as a Lok Sabha member from Nalgonda for three terms..

