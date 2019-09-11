International Development News
Four minor girls rescued from rly stn in Assam, one held

PTI Morigaon
Updated: 11-09-2019 18:18 IST
Four minor girls were rescued on Wednesday from Kamkhaya railway station when they were being taken to Bihar by suspected traffickers, a senior police officer said. One person, identified as Bokuli Bordoloi, was arrested in this connection, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, Morigaon district police launched an operation and managed to rescue the four girls from Awadh- Assam Express, SP Swapnanil Deka said. Bordoloi had promised these girls jobs at a dance centre in Bihar's Muzzafarpur town, he said.

During questioning, he named three of his associates, Deka said, adding that a search operation is under way to nab them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
