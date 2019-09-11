Four minor girls rescued from rly stn in Assam, one held

Four minor girls were rescued on Wednesday from Kamkhaya railway station when they were being taken to Bihar by suspected traffickers, a senior police officer said. One person, identified as Bokuli Bordoloi, was arrested in this connection, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, Morigaon district police launched an operation and managed to rescue the four girls from Awadh- Assam Express, SP Swapnanil Deka said. Bordoloi had promised these girls jobs at a dance centre in Bihar's Muzzafarpur town, he said.

During questioning, he named three of his associates, Deka said, adding that a search operation is under way to nab them..

