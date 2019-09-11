Keralites in Chennai celebrate Onam

Keralites living in the city celebrated Onam with traditional gaiety on Wednesday as the curtains came down on the ten-day festivity organised by the "world's oldest" Malayalee association here. Dressed in traditional attire, 'Mundu' (dhoti) and 'Neryathu' (white saree), they decorated their homes and offices with 'pookkalam' (floral decks).

While some preferred visiting houses of their friends and families, others flocked to restaurants for the traditional feast 'Sadhya', a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam extended their Onam greetings on the occasion.

The historic Malayalee Club, claimed to be the oldest in the world, conducted various events over the past ten days as part of Onam festival. On Wednesday, the 122-year-old club honoured vetaran Malayalam actor Sheela for winning J C Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam cinema.

Former president of the club M Nanda Govind said the club was initiated for the Malayalee elite - bureaucrats and ministers - way back in 1897 with a focus on cultural and traditional aspects. Special prayers were conducted in Lord Ayyappa temples across the city..

