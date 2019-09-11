3 men arrested from Rohini with 10 kg heroin worth Rs 30 crore

Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men and recovered 10 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 30 crore that was being peddled through Naxal heartland in Jharkhand, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as, Jai Chand Saxena (31), a resident

of Bareilly, Sonu Goswami (26) and Shyam (25), both resident of Shahjahanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, they said. The market value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 30 crore. The contraband was being trafficked in a Hyundai Verna car purchased for the purpose from Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

The three accused were arrested from Sector-11 area of Rohini, the officer said. The main supplier is suspected to be operating from Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab him.

