Arunachal: 7 district headquarters reeling under power crisis

Headquarters of seven districts of eastern and central Arunachal Pradesh have been reeling under severe power crisis for three days due to a fault in a transmission line, a senior power department official said here on Wednesday. Power tripped in the transmission line between Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district and Aalo in West Siang district at around 7.20 PM on Monday, transmission executive engineer Hibu Bama said.

Power services in the headquarters of Upper Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Lepa Rada, Shi-Yomi and Lower Dibang Valley districts were affected, he said. However, people in other towns of the districts have faced no major problem because of the incident, Bama said.

However, employees of the department have detected the fault between tower number 80 and 81 near Maro village in Upper Subansiri district and work is on to restore the services by Thursday, the official said..

