Other minorities feel secure so why the perception that Muslims do not, asks RSS leader Gopal

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims "are afraid" in India, suggesting it is difficult to understand its genesis when other minorities such as Parsis, Buddhists and Jains, which are fewer in number, feel secure. Gopal said India never compromised on the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (entire world is one family) and sarve bhavantu sukhinah (all should be happy) and wants that even Pakistan should prosper.

Referring to an article written by Islamic scholar Raamish Siddiqui that Muslims should not be afraid as they are more than 16 crore in the country, Gopal said "it is a big question" that why such a mindset exists. "How many Parsis are in India... hardly 50 thousand, Jain 45 lakh and about 80 lakh Buddhists are there...Jews are only five thousand. They are not afraid of anyone....

"Muslims are more than 16 crore then why are they afraid... Why and from whom? This is a big question that the community which ruled the country for 600 years is afraid... it should be discussed," he said, and suggested it could be due to a "divisive mindset" propagated by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Gopal said all other minorities which are lesser in number compared to Muslims feel secure in India.

Emphasising on inclusiveness as an essential part of Indian traditions, he said the people of this country want everyone to prosper. "...daily something is going on with Pakistan and if someone gives a new mantra saying that except Pakistan all others should be happy. It is for sure that people of this country wouldn't accept that thought. Why Pakistan should be unhappy... they should also be happy," he said.

The RSS leader was speaking at a conference on Mughal prince "Dara Shikoh -- icon of composite culture." Describing Dara Shikoh as face of inclusiveness, Gopal said he was a true Muslim and translated Upnishads into Persian languages. He underlined that inclusiveness and unity have always been integral and essential part of Indian culture.

Many people from various countries and religions came to India and this country made them their own, he said. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who also addressed the conference, said Aurangzeb was a "symbol of terrorism", while his brother Dara Shikoh was the “identity of nationalism”.

"Violence and oppression committed by anarchist and cruel ruler like Aurangzeb was glorified by group of Islamic fanatics, Leftist and so-called secular historians," Naqvi said adding that Aurangzeb's philosophy was to destroy human values and India's 'Sanatan Sanskriti'. "This same thinking gave birth to terror organisations like Al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc," he said.

