Behror police station attack: Reward announced for information on accused

The Rajasthan Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on each of the six people who opened fire at the Behror police station last week to free an accomplice wanted in five murder cases. The six accused who helped Vikram Gurjar, alias Papla, escape had been identified, police said.

A bounty of Rs 50,000 had been announced for providing information about each of them, ADG (ATS and SOG) Anil Paliwal said. The name of informer would be kept confidential, he added.

The accused have been identified as Akash Yadav, Dharamveer Gurjar, Ashok Gurjar, Dikshant Gurjar, Dinesh Kumar Gurjar and Somdutt Gurjar. Vikram Gurjar was detained with Rs 31.90 lakh in cash by a patrolling team last Thursday.

On Friday, his aides barged into the Behror police station and fired indiscriminately with an AK-47 assault rifle. They managed to free Vikram, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Two head constables were terminated from service while a DSP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended on Monday night for laxity.

