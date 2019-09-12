Gehlot expands scope of Rajiv Gandhi Krishak Sathi Yojna

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a proposal to expand the scope of Rajiv Gandhi Krishak Sathi Yojna and included various circumstances under which financial aid will be given to the farmers and farm labourers in case of accidents during agricultural activities. Under the expanded scheme, now farmers or their families will be eligible to get the financial assistance in case of death or injury due to electric shock while irrigating fields, death or disability in attack by a wild, pet or stray animal, bees, scorpio or any other animals, a government statement said.

Death due to natural calamity or drowning in water bodies while working in fields, death or disability while travelling on tractor, camel/ox cart, motorcycle or any other vehicle for doing agricultural work will also be covered in the scheme, it said. Due to non-inclusion of these circumstances in the original scheme, the farmers in accident or other claimants were deprived of the aid.

The chief minister approved the proposal showing sensitivity towards farmers and agricultural labourers, the official statement said.

