One-day special session of Jharkhand Assembly

A one-day special session of the Jharkhand Assembly has been convened on Friday, officials said on Thursday. The members will attend the special session in the new Assembly building. The session will begin with Governor Droupadi Murmu's address.

The Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday approved convening of the special session of the Assembly, an official statement said here. The new building of the Jharkhand Assembly will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The new building has come up at Kute, a few km from the old Assembly premises, which was in the Lenin Hall of the Heavy Engineering Corporation area.

