Nepalese national held with 100g heroin in UP

A Nepalese man was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, officials said Thursday. Parmesh Kumar Chaudhary, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested Wednesday evening during a routine checking by a joint team of Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police, Sonauli police check-post incharge Vijay Raj Singh said.

He said 100 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore in the international market, was seized from him. The accused was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)