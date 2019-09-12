International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Nepalese national held with 100g heroin in UP

PTI Maharajganj
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:42 IST
Nepalese national held with 100g heroin in UP

A Nepalese man was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, officials said Thursday. Parmesh Kumar Chaudhary, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested Wednesday evening during a routine checking by a joint team of Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police, Sonauli police check-post incharge Vijay Raj Singh said.

He said 100 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore in the international market, was seized from him. The accused was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019