FIR against three sons of woman for throwing her out of house

The Worli police here has registered a case against three sons and daughters-in-law of an 80-year-old woman for allegedly rendering her homeless. The family lives in the Hill Road locality in Worli.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against family members of Anusaya Rajaram More on Wednesday after her three sons and their wives allegedly evicted her from the house. The FIR named Datta More (52), his wife Godavari, Prakash (50), his wife Vandana, Ashok and his wife Usha More, a police official said.

Anusaya More alleged in her complaint that her sons were not taking care of her for the last five years and they even starved her. On Wednesday they threw her out of house, she said.

"We have registered a case under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, but not made any arrest. Probe is on," said senior inspector Sukhlal Varpe of Worli police station. PTI ZA KRK KRK.

