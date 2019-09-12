Make people equal partners in development process: Naidu to IAS officers

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that people have to be made equal partners in the development process for any democracy to be successful. Interacting with the officers of 2017 batch of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), he called for streamlining service delivery by providing people-centric, transparent and effective governance at all levels and stressed upon the need to eliminate unnecessary rules and regulations and to simplify processes.

He asked the officers to interact with people on a regular basis and to be receptive to their problems. Naidu also urged them to spend a lion's share of their time in the field as real education comes from there. He asked the officers to take the lead in translating "Swarajya" to "Surajya" by providing corruption-free, citizen-centric and business-friendly governance and to ensure that fruits of development reach all citizens to cause a perceptible improvement in their quality of life.

The Vice President also advised bureaucrats to ensure that legislative intent was translated into effective implementation and also to make full use of information technology to reach out to the intended beneficiaries. He asked the officers to adopt a more empathetic, responsive and inclusive approach and urged them to take the effort to understand the problems faced by the common man and also to make transparency and accountability their guiding principles (ANI)

