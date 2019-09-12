KHADC bans use of plastic in all traditional markets under its

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, one of the three tribal councils in Meghalaya, Thursday announced a ban on the use of plastic in all its traditional markets and promoting use of biodegradable packages. The Council has implemented a ban on the use of plastic in Iewduh here, the state's biggest traditional market with over 1000 shops and 500o hawkers, since September 1.

All areas within the KHADC declared no plastic zone. Notification is being issued. Please spread the tidings and the concomitant warnings, KHADC executive member in charge of Trade department, Paul Lyngdoh said.

The decision, once implemented, will boost up the states war against the menace of plastic in a hill state, he said. KHADC has jurisdiction over several traditional markets in East Khasi Hills district, West Khasi Hills district, South West Khasi Hills district and Ri-Bhoi district.

Thursdays decision followed a September 1 notification by the Council in which traditional chieftain (Syiem) of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem, also supported. Under the ban, plastic of all kinds have been banned except for those used in certified packages, according to an official of the KHADC.

The ban was welcomed by environment activists across the state hailing the Council for taking a bold decision for protection of the fragile environment in the state. Noted environment warrior-Patricia Mukhim- welcomed the decision and lauded the Council for taking a step towards protection of environment.

I am very happy about this decision. It was long overdue, she said..

