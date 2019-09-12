UP STF nabs nomadic criminal on the run since 2008

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a member of a nomadic gang, who had been evading arrest in multiple cases of robbery for 11 years, in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest in a criminal case in Pilibhit district in 2008, was held late on Wednesday night from the Bisrakh area, the officials said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rahul alias Kalua, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, was arrested by the Noida field unit of the STF and the local police, a senior officer said. "We had received an input about his movement in the area last night...a trap was laid near a residential society in Greater Noida and Rahul was intercepted while he was on his motorcycle," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

He said multiple cases have emerged about involvement of Rahul and his gang in loot, robbery and snatching in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. "Rahul...and his gang members would take their wives along with them whenever they target any region. Having their wives with them would lower police suspicion on them, while their wives would also join them in their criminal activities,” Mishra said.

A firearm, along with ammunition, was seized from the accused during his arrest and his motorcycle impounded, he said. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at Bisrakh police station and Rahul has been sent to jail by a local court, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)