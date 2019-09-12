International Development News
PTI Vadodara
Updated: 12-09-2019 22:05 IST
Vadodara bids adieu to Lord Ganesh

Vadodara bids adieu to Lord Ganesh Vadodara, Sep 12 (PTI)About 9,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in natural as well as two specially-made artificial ponds in the city till Thursday night. The ten-day festival came to an end on Thursday.

City police commissioner AnupamsinghGehlaut said immersion processions are expected to go on till 3 am on Friday. Members of the Muslim community greeted immersion processions with enthusiasm in the areas which have mixed population, Gehlaut said.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere in the city during the festival, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
