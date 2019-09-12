Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in UP

A wanted criminal, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested after an encounter with police here on Thursday, officials said. The encounter broke out in Fatanpur area here after Gufran, wanted in connection with a murder case, was surrounded by a police team following a tip-off, they said.

He was injured in the exchange of fire and taken to hospital, the police said. A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

