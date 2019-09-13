International Development News
11 drown as boat capsizes during Ganesh idol immersion in Bhopal

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 13-09-2019 08:51 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eleven people drowned when the boat carrying them along with a Ganesh idol capsized in Lower Lake of Bhopal, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Khatlapura on the banks of the Lower Lake when a group of people were taking the Ganesh idol for immersion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bhopal, Irshad Wali told PTI.

Eleven bodies were fished out from the lake by the rescue team, the official said. Unconfirmed reports said 13 people drowned in the incident. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
