UP: Police arrest four miscreants for looting cab, auto passengers

Ghaziabad Police have arrested four miscreants who used to loot passengers in cabs and autos here. "In the last two days, two incidents of looting passengers occurred in Vijay Nagar area, Ghaziabad. In the first incident, three passengers who were travelling in an Ola cab looted another passenger travelling in that cab. They snatched his phone and some cash amount. In another incident, some miscreants robbed a passenger travelling in an auto. First, they beat the passenger and later they snatched his phone and cash," said Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghaziabad.

"We have arrested two miscreants who were individually involved in both cases. In total, four accused have been arrested by the police and we have recovered the stolen cash amount, weapons and other things from their possession. We have also recovered the Ola cab and auto which was used during the robbery," he added. According to the police, a few other gang members were also involved in conducting these robberies.

A search operation is on to arrest other miscreants. (ANI)

Also Read: Bike-borne miscreants flee with Doordarshan employee's mobile phone at Hauz Khas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)