Telangana: TRS MLA from Bodhan meets D Arvindh, fuels speculation about joining BJP

TRS MLA from Bodhan Assembly Constituency, Shakeel on Friday paid a visit to BJP leader D Arvindh at his residence, fuelling speculations that the former is going to join BJP. D Arvindh is BJP MP from Nizamabad constituency.

The two held wide-ranging discussions on the current political scenario in state and Nizamabad district leading to speculations of Shakeel joining BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. However, both the leaders have denied such rumours.

After Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expanded his Cabinet, many senior leaders seemed to be unhappy about not getting a chance to be in the Council of Ministers. Former Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy has already given statement against the top brass of the TRS. (ANI)

