2nd edition of Travel and Medical Value Mart from Sept 19 Chennai, Sep 13(PTI): Trade body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Tourism Ministry's Tamil Nadu Travel Mart would hold the second edition of the travel and medical mart here next week. Nearly 1,000 international and domestic buyers are expected to witness the three-day event scheduled to begin from September 19, organisers told reporters here Friday.

During the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart event, a live demo of weaving, sculpting, wood carving, tanjore painting would be staged. The Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Mart 2019, in association with the health department, would also be conducted during the three days.

Hospitals, super-speciality centres, health and wellness centres, central and state health departments would take part in the Medical Value Travel Mart showcasing the medical infrastructure available in Tamil Nadu. According to CII-Tamil Nadu chairman S Chandramohan, the state received more than 344 million domestic tourists in 2016. The foreign tourist arrivals was about 4.72 million.

