Turn 150 railway stations 'green' by 2020: MoS Rlys to officials

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has instructed the railways to have 150 of its stations green-certified by next year to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He was speaking at an MoU signing ceremony between the Railway Ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The national transporter's focus is on energy efficiency activities, Angadi said. "I call upon the CII and the railways to work together to make 150 of its stations green in the coming year to coincide with Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary," he said.

At present, 12 railway stations, five production units, 44 workshops and 11 buildings are green certified. The agreement includes taking up energy efficient activities at production units and workshops, demonstrative pilot projects of 'net zero' buildings and continuous sharing of best practises on energy and environment through training programmes and plant visits.

"The Indian Railways has always been in the forefront in fostering and promoting eco-friendly practices and approaches. "The railways has been adopting a blend of energy and environmental approaches, coupled with appropriate technological interventions in addressing ecological issues," Angadi said.

The CII had earlier signed an MoU with the Indian Railways in July 2016 and as a result of concerted efforts, progress has been made in facilitating 'greening' of railway stations, buildings, workshops and production units, and energy management facilitation in workshops. These efforts and initiatives have led to savings of Rs 97 crore per annum, apart from gaining other tangible and intangible benefits.

