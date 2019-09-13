6 women injured as wall collapses on them in UP's Ballia

Six women were injured when a wall collapsed on them in a village in Sikandarpur area on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Pammapur village, the police said, adding that the women had gone to the house of one Panchami Rajbhar to mourn the death of her daughter-in-law, they said.

They were sitting near the wall when it fell on them, they added. All the injured were taken to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

